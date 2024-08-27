PM Modi speaks with Russian President; exchanges views on Russia-Ukraine conflict, his visit to Ukraine

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his insights from the recent visit to Ukraine.

His conversation with the Russian President came a day after his talk over telephone with US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. PM Modi had visited Poland and Ukraine last week.

During his conversation with President Putin, PM Modi reiterated India's firm commitment to support to an early and peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a conflict for over two-and-a-half years.

PM Modi, who received a telephone call from the US President on Monday, conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor