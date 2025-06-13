PM Modi Talks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Calls for Early Restoration of Peace and Stability

Israel launched operation Rising Lion on early Friday which targeted critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile systems, and military command. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this operation as a very successful opening strike. Reports indicate several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had a call with PM of India Narendra Modi and other world leaders like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. During the talks, the leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the "Iranian threat of annihilation," Israel Prime Minister's Office stated.

After the call PM Modi posted on X(formerly Twitter), that he had received a call from Israel PM and discussed about the ongoing situation and stated that India calls for peace and stability in the region. PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

In a statement shared on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. He is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister."

About Operation Rising Lion

He said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel's right to exist and for their future. "We have no choice. We are operating against an imminent and existential threat. We cannot allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon that would be a danger to Israel and the entire world. This operation is for our right to exist here, for our future and for our children's future. The State of Israel has the right and the obligation to operate in order to protect its people and will continue to do so," he said.

