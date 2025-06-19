PM Modi thanks Croatia PM Plenkovic upon receiving reprint of first printed Sanskrit grammar

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to his Croatian counterpart upon receiving the reprint of the first printed Sanskrit grammar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that this gift stands as a symbol of the enduring cultural and intellectual bonds between India and Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Plenkovic. This is indeed a remarkable symbol of the enduring intellectual and cultural bonds between India and Croatia! May these bonds get even stronger in the times to come."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935609502411182428

While in Croatia, PM Plenkovic had presented PM Modi with a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin.

He shared the profound moment in a post on X.

"I presented to the Indian Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin (1748-1806), based on the knowledge he gained while living in India from Kerala Brahmins and local manuscripts. With this pioneering work, Filip Vezdin became one of the first European scientists to seriously devote himself to Indian languages and culture. At the same time, this is also a symbol of the early cultural ties between Croatia and India.

As part of the gift exchange, I also presented a book, "Croatia & India, Bilateral Navigator for Croatian Diplomats and Business" by diplomat Dr. Sinisa Grgic, which provides a unique and comprehensive comparative overview of our two countries and explores all dimensions of bilateral relations. This book reflects our achievements, as well as the potential we can still realise, and we believe that it will inspire and encourage the strengthening of our future cooperation and contribute to the further deepening of the mutual friendship between Croatia and India."

https://x.com/AndrejPlenkovic/status/1935366897018589269

In a video message shared on X, PM Modi had also shared the highlights of his successful visit to Croatia.

In the video message which comprised of snippets from his visit, PM Modi thanked the Croatian leadership and the people for their solidarity to India in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. "In this tough hour, the support of our friendly countries was invaluable".

"I am lucky to have the privilege of being the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Croatia. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of Croatia for the enthusiasm, warmth and affection with which I was welcomed", he said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935610287672996273

PM Modi was on a three-nation visit. His first stop was Cyprus, followed by Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit, and then Croatia, making it the first visit by an Indian PM to the European nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb on Wednesday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that the leaders engaged in "wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership."

According to the MEA, the two leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, space, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties. They agreed on the substantial potential to enhance collaboration in infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality.

The MEA further noted the increasing popularity of Indian culture, Indology, and Yoga in Croatia, calling it a key factor in bringing the peoples of both nations closer. PM Modi conveyed his greetings to yoga enthusiasts in Croatia ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor