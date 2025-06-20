PM Modi thanks Croatian PM for solidarity after Pahalgam terror attack, calls for united global action against terrorism

Zagreb [Croatia], June 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, for the solidarity extended to India in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pajalgam, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including transnational and cross-border terrorism.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Plenkovic and Croatia for the support and solidarity extended in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India, on 22 April 2025. Both sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including transnational and cross-border terrorism," the MEA said.

They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, rejecting any justification for such acts under any circumstances. "They emphasized that those responsible for the attacks should be held accountable and condemned the use of terrorists as proxies," the MEA added.

The two leaders also expressed strong support for the full implementation of the UN Global Counterterrorism Strategy and check the terrorism financing networks like UN and FATF.

"They expressed their consistent position of supporting the full implementation of the UN Global Counterterrorism Strategy, key international conventions and protocols in this field, and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. They called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks, including through the UN, FATF and regional mechanisms, elimination of safe havens, dismantling of terrorist infrastructure, and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly," the MEA said.

"They also urged for concerted actions against all UN- and EU-designated terrorists and terrorist entities, associated proxy groups, facilitators and sponsors, including terrorists under 1267 UNSC Sanctions Committee," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a G7 Outreach Session where he called upon countries to strengthen the fight against terrorism and called the Pahalgam terror attack not just an assault on India but also on the entire humanity, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It is against all countries that uphold democratic values," PM Modi said.

He called for strict action against countries that support and promote terrorism and noted that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and those who support terrorism should never be rewarded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor