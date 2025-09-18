PM Modi thanks former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his birthday wishes on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you, Rishi, for your warm greetings."

Thank you Rishi for your warm greetings.@RishiSunak https://t.co/Qw2UOfJZ61— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak extended warm greetings to PM Modi on the latter's 75th birthday.

"It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain," Sunak said in a video message.

He added, "I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share."

"As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart," he said.

Sunak also recalled his visit to India as the UK Prime Minister. "I'll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage," he noted.

"Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon," Sunak said.

Additionally, PM Modi also thanked Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape for his birthday wishes and stated that he greatly cherishes the strong and historic India-Papua New Guinea ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Grateful for your kind wishes Prime Minister James Marape. Greatly cherish the strong and historic India-Papua New Guinea ties and people-to-people connect."

Grateful for your kind wishes Prime Minister James Marape. Greatly cherish the strong and historic India-Papua New Guinea ties and people-to-people connect. https://t.co/SiQbNxbHKP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Earlier, the United Kingdom's King Charles sent a Kadamb tree to PM Modi on his birthday, inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

The British High Commission shared the details in a post on X.

It said, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi.

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

