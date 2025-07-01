PM Modi to address Parliaments of Ghana, Namibia, Trinidad &Tobago during 5-nation visit : MEA

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5-nation visit, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Prime Minister will address the parliaments of Ghana, Namibia and Trinidad & Tobago.

In a special briefing on Monday, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER) said that in Ghana, the visit is taking place after 30 years.

The visit will see delegation-level talks during which the bilateral relations will be reviewed, and also discuss various ways to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations.

"The next day, Prime Minister will be addressing the parliament and he also will be interacting with the Indian community there, which is about 15,000 in number", Secretary Ravi said in his remarks.

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to Namibia, Secretary Ravi said, "Prime Minister will visit Namibia on 9th July, and this visit is also important. It's coming after 27 years."

He added, "There will be delegation-level talks, one-on-one discussions, and he will also address the Parliament. The substance of the relationship is, again, as you know, that India and Namibia have had a very strong relationship for a very long time.

Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) briefed on PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

In her remarks she said that PM Modi would be visiting Trinidad and Tobago at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamala Prasad Bisessar.

"This marks the first visit by Prime Minister Modi to T&T (Trinidad and Tobago) as Prime Minister, and is the first Bilateral Visit by an Indian Prime Minister to T&T since 1999."

She added, "The visit comes at an opportune time, as this year, in 2025, the country is commemorating 180 years of the arrival of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago. This shared history forms the bedrock of our close and enduring people-to-people ties."

Dr Malhotra said, "In a special gesture, PM Modi will also address the joint session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. The visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral partnership across key areas and reaffirm our enduring ties with the Caribbean."

She called the PM's address to the Parliament of being "symbolic of our strong parliamentary traditions as well as democratic values."

Sharing a novel fact, Dr Malhotra noted in her remarks, "The chair in the parliament, the speaker's chair in the parliament has been gifted by India, which is again a symbolic reminder of the strong democratic and parliamentary traditions between our two countries."

PM Modi will embark on a five-nation visit from July 2, during which he will attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil and hold meetings with leaders of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia to strengthen bilateral ties.

