PM Modi to attend 3 sessions of Bali G20 summit on food and energy security, digital transformation, health: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to attend the 17th G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow, will attend three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation, and health.

In a special briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said about Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia, "As per the current programme, the Bali Summit comprises three working sessions at the leaders level where PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, digital transmission and health."

G20 deliberations have acquired a greater say in the current global economic and political context. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance in all major international economic and developmental issues.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade and about 2/3 of the world's population.

This G20 Summit is special because India will hold the presidency of G20 for one year starting from December 1 for a period of one year and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

"PM Modi will be attending the 17th G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow. India will hold the presidency of G20 for one year starting from 1st December," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

During the Summit PM Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transmission, etc.

"PM Modi will also be part of the G20 leader's visit to Mangrove forest in Bali on November 16th," said Kwatra.

Talking about bilaterals with other leaders, Kwatra said, "PM will have bilateral meetings with several leaders...They are still in the process of being scheduled."

Notably, India, Indonesia and Brazil would be the G20 Troika during India's presidency.

"During our G20 presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would be the Troika. This is the first time in G20 that this Troika would consist of developing countries and emerging economies in a row," said Kwatra.

The FS also informed that during his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi will address and interact with the members of the Indian community on November 15th.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending G20 Summit on November 14-16th in Bali.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, India's foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

The G20 logo launched by PM Modi draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges, said an official statement.

According to the official statement, the Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script.

"India is going to take the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. India has extended full cooperation and support to Indonesia's presidency during the whole of last year. Indonesian govt is fully aware of India's complete support," said Bharti.

"The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," read the official statement.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

During the G20 Summit, India will raise the issues of renewable energy and the digital revolution.

( With inputs from ANI )

