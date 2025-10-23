PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, says Malaysian Prime Minister

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 47th ASEAN Summit virtually later this month, a decision he confirmed during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During the conversation, both leaders discussed deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Sharing details of the exchange, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a social media post, "Last night I received a phone call from my friend, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to take the Malaysia-India relationship to a more strategic and comprehensive level."

He emphasised the importance of the India-Malaysia partnership, adding, "India remains an important partner of Malaysia in the field of trade and investment, besides cooperation in the sectors of technology, education and security."

Anwar further announced that due to Diwali celebrations in India, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the ASEAN Summit virtually. "I respect that decision and extend my Deepavali greetings to him and the entire people of India," he said.

He reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to strengthening ties with India and enhancing ASEAN–India cooperation "towards a more peaceful and prosperous region."

As Malaysia prepares to host the landmark 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the country is set to become the diplomatic capital of Southeast Asia for the duration of the event.

Over 30 heads of state and government -- including leaders from ASEAN nations and key dialogue partners such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada -- are expected to gather at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Discussions will focus on regional peace, economic resilience, and inclusive growth under Malaysia's 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'.

The three-day summit will conclude on October 28 with a closing ceremony and the formal handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Philippines, marking the end of a significant year for Malaysia in advancing regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor