PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit, to open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the AI Summit with France on February 11th in Paris, alongside other key stakeholders, including the US Vice President and the Vice Prime Minister of China, according to diplomatic sources.

The AI Summit, part of the Paris Peace Forum, aims to promote an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive approach to AI development and deployment.

With PM Modi's participation, India is poised to play a significant role in shaping the global AI agenda.

During his visit, PM Modi will also engage in talks with top CEOs of French companies, exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Furthermore, he will hold a bilateral discussion with President Macron in Marseille on February 12th, marking a significant moment in India-France relations.

The two nations have been making progress in various fields, including aerospace, engines, and submarines. Additionally, advanced talks on civil nuclear energy and reactors are underway, with the possibility of concrete announcements during PM Modi's visit.

In another development, India is set to open a new Consulate in Marseille, further strengthening its diplomatic presence in Southern France. This move is expected to enhance trade, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and France.

Earlier on January 31, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that French President Macron invited PM Modi to attend the AI Action Summit, and India has accepted the invite.

While speaking at a press briefing, Jaiswal said that India is also developing its own AI programme.

"French President has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit and we have accepted their invite. We will update you about further details," he had said.

Earlier while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors in Paris on January 11, President Macron had said PM Modi would visit the country.

"France will be hosting the AI Summit on February 10-11. A summit for action, as we call it. This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI," said Macron.

On February 10-11, France will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, gathering at the Grand Palais, Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of small and large companies, representatives of academia, non-governmental organisations, artists and members of civil society, a statement by the Elysee Palace had said.

