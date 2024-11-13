PM Modi to embark on three-nation tour from Nov 16, to attend G20 Summit in Brazil

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour from November 16 to 21, visiting Brazil for the G20 Summit, and to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria and Guyana.

At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi will visit Nigeria, from 16-17 November 2024. This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria, the MEA said.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership, the MEA added.

According to the MEA statement, PM Modi will then travel to Rio De Janeiro from November 18-19 to attend the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva.

India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forward India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years, the MEA said. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders, it added.

At the invitation of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Guyana from November 19-21, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968, the MEA said.

Earlier in 2023, Guyanese President Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, when he was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora, the MEA said.

In Georgetown, Guyana, Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India's long-standing friendship with the region, the MEA added.

