PM Modi to hold high level meeting on Ukraine issue today evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the situation in war-torn Ukraine, immediately after his return from Uttar Pradesh where he has gone for election campaign. A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis. Earlier on Thursday, Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.PM Modi has held telephonic calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In both the calls, Modi had highlighted India's concerns regarding the safety of its citizens in Ukraine, especially students.