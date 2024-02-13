PM Modi to meet UAE president in Abu Dhabi; to discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], February 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14, where he will hold discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, he will visit Qatar from February 14 to 15, following his UAE visit.

"I am travelling to the United Arab Emirates on an Official Visit from 13-14 February and to Qatar from 14-15 February. This will be my seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014," the statement read.

"I look forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, in Abu Dhabi and hold wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

Notably, over the last nine years, India's cooperation with the UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold.

"Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," the statement added.

Prior to his departure, PM Modi also shared a post on social media 'X', highlighting that this will be his seventh visit since assuming office, which indicates the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship.

He further called the UAE president "his brother", while expressed excitement and said, "I am eager to meet my brother UAE President."

"Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I am eager to meet my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu Mandir in UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi. I will also speak at the @WorldGovSummit and meet @HHShkMohd in Dubai. I look forward to meeting HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad , under whose leadership Qatar is witnessing immense growth."

PM Modi further recalled the privilege of hosting the UAE President in Gujarat, where he was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

He further emphasised that, at the invitation of the UAE Vice President, he will be addressing the world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14.

"At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, PM and Defence Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, I will be addressing the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on 14 Feb 2024," the statement added.

Moreover, his discussions with the Ruler of Dubai on the margins of the summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai.

Further, in the statement, he noted that during his visit, he will also inaugurate the first Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi.

"The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the statememt emphasised.

Later, PM Modi will address the members of the Indian Community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi, 'Ahlan Modi'.

Later, after concluding his UAE visit, PM Modi will leave for Qatar, where he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation.

"I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar," statement from PM's office stated.

India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations.

In recent years, the multifaceted ties between the two nations have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between the two countries, strengthening energy partnerships, and cooperation in culture and education.

Moreover, "the presence of over 800,000 strong Indian communities in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," the statement added.

