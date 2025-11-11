PM Modi to participate in Global Peace Prayer Festival during Bhutan visit

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day State visit to Bhutan beginning today and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and the two leaders will inaugurate the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, developed jointly by Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Prime Minister will attend the celebrations dedicated to the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Prime Minister will also meet the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

The visit of Prime Minister coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. Prime Minister will offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other. The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership.

Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest, a MEA release said.

The upcoming visit of PM Modi to Bhutan is poised to be highly significant, coinciding with major national and spiritual events, underscoring the "closest partnership" between the two nations, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, has said.

The Ambassador highlighted the dual importance of the visit, noting its timing with the unprecedented Global Peace Prayer Festival and the 70th birthday celebrations of the Fourth King of Bhutan.

"There is something called the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which Bhutan says is an unprecedented event... that festival is going on right now... praying for world peace and happiness. So Prime Minister of India, will also be participating in the Peace prayer festival, along with the Bhutanese leaders," Arya told ANI.

