PM Modi to review 2047 Horizon Roadmap with France, strengthen ties with US

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed from the national capital for a four-day trip to France and the United States, where he will review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen partnership with the US in areas such as technology, trade and defence amongst others, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

"At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from 10 to 12 February. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner," the Prime Minister said as quoted in the release.

"The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron," the PM said.

As per the PMO release, the leaders will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good.

"I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery," the PM said.

Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes. In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

He added, "From France, I will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

The Prime Minister said that the visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of collaboration and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the India-US partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

In Washington DC, I look forward to meeting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

"We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," added the PMO release.

