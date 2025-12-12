PM Modi to visit Oman on December 17-18, marking 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude his three-nation tour with a visit to the Sultanate of Oman on December 17-18. Before this, the PM will be visiting Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the Sultanate of Oman, after his last visit in 2018.

In a special briefing by MEA on PM Modi's upcoming visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said that PM Modi is set to visit Oman on December 17-18, 2025, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, marking a significant milestone in India-Oman relations as both countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, "At the invitation of the head of state of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, PM Modi will be visiting Oman on 17th and 18th December 2025. Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the Sultanate of Oman after his last visit in February 2018...This visit is of great significance as it will be taking place when India and Oman are together celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations...Various initiatives have already been taken under this, and some are under implementation."

The visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with discussions expected on enhancing economic and strategic partnerships. Notably, Oman has offered to supply Jaguar aircraft spares, previously used by their Royal Air Force, to India, with deliveries anticipated soon.

The Royal Air Force of Oman has retired its Jaguar jets and is willing to transfer the spares to India, with supplies expected soon.

"The Royal Air Force of Oman used to operate Jaguar jets, but they were retired from their service some time back. They have many spares of these aircrafts, which they would be willing to transfer to us in the near future and we are expecting that the supplies of those spare parts are likely to come in the coming days," said Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

India and Oman have cooperation in the defence sector, which includes joint exercises, training and exchange of visits. In recent years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. Oman has a vibrant Indian community who have made a meaningful contribution to the development of the Omani economy.

On Friday, at a news conference in the National Capital, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored the importance of the visit and indicated that a number of agreements between the two nations are expected to be signed during the PM's visit.

"We are all very optimistic about the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The teams from both sides have been working very hard for its early finalisation, and we have, we are working towards it. I can inform you that a number of documents that are expected to be signed during the visit are in the last stages of their finalisation," the MEA said

The MEA said that it expects that the hydrocarbon cooperation between India and Oman will continue in the coming years as well.

The Sultanate of Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) fora.

As a mark of special friendship, India extended an invitation to the Sultanate of Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and meetings as a guest country during India's Presidency in 2023. Oman actively participated in more than 150 meetings of the Working Groups, and 9 Omani Ministers travelled to India to participate in G20 Ministerial Meetings.

Oman is India's closest defence partner in the Gulf region and defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Oman. Oman is the first Gulf country with which all three wings of India's defence forces hold joint exercises.

he economic and commercial relations between India and Oman are robust and buoyant. Bilateral trade during FY 2023-2024 reached US$8.947 billion, and for FY 2024-25 reached US$10.613 billion.

