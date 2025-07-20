PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23-26: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

The visit to the UK is at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.

According to the MEA, PM Modi's visit to the UK will be his fourth visit. He will hold wide-ranging discussions with his UK counterpart on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The Prime Minister is also expected to call on King Charles III. During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties.

For the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to the Maldives from July 25 to 26, on the invitation of the President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This will be Prime Minister's third visit to Maldives, and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during the Presidency of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

Significantly, PM Modi will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26, 2025.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Dr Mohamed Muizzu and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest. The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership', adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.

MEA in its statement underscored that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its maritime neighbour, Maldives, which continues to hold a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to further deepen and strengthen the close bilateral relationship.

