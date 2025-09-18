PM Modi-Trump phone call 'moment of bonhomie', says former senior Indian official

Washington, September 18 A day after US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend greetings on his 75th birthday and discuss bilateral ties, a former senior official in the Indian government, calling the phone call yet another "moment of bonhomie" between the two leaders, hoped that "there is no going back" in the relationship.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Jayant Krishna, who is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and former CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said Trump's praise for PM Modi bodes well for the bilateral ties.

"It is not uncommon for heads of government to make such phone calls, especially to their friendly countries. However, it surely is yet another moment of bonhomie between the two leaders, especially as President Trump reaffirmed that PM Modi is doing a tremendous job for India. One hopes that there is no going back and the trade talks gather momentum, leading to a win-win trade deal," he said.

In their first phone conversation in months, Trump called Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday to extend his wishes on the latter's birthday.

PM Modi, in a post on X, calling Trump his "friend", thanked him for the wishes.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi wrote.

President Trump also posted on Truth Social, calling the phone call "wonderful". He also thanked the Prime Minister for his support in attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," he said.

The phone call followed the talks between US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and India's chief trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in Delhi on Tuesday.

Both sides termed the discussions as "positive".

Krishna, who is also a former Group CEO of UK-India Business Council, welcomed the resumption of dialogue and termed it a "stock-taking exercise".

"This stock-taking exercise was positive and forward-looking and would indeed pave the way for the sixth round of negotiations after a gap of almost two months. I am hopeful that the trade negotiations get fast-tracked and a deal gets signed within two months," he noted.

He also praised New Delhi's handling of the recent tensions with Washington.

"India played its cards extremely well with maturity and a sense of responsibility. It neither retaliated nor gave back in the same coin. In negotiations, one should always separate people from the problem and focus on interests, not positions. India played to these doctrines with care and sensitivity," he emphasised.

In recent weeks, India chose not to respond publicly to the near-daily attacks from senior Trump administration officials, led by Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

For the ongoing negotiations, Krishna does not expect "any notable change" in India's tactics except some "flexibility on farm and dairy products as a recalibration of tariffs".

"On agricultural and dairy products, I do not think that we can expect a major change in the Indian stance on these issues, and the US needs to appreciate that India has limited elbow room to bend significantly," he pointed out.

Commenting on the additional US tariffs of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil, Krishna argued that it's possible that the US would use the issue as a "negotiation plank to get more tangible results for a greater market access for US exports to India," but advocated a pragmatic approach from New Delhi.

"The lowering of import tariffs on other products is an inevitable shift. India must allow these pragmatic realisations to spur the next round of trade negotiations with the US. Win-win negotiations are always about give and take, a deft combination of assertion and acquiescence," he suggested.

