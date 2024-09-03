PM Modi visits Brunei's Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Sep 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, one of the iconic structures in the region named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei, also known as the Architect of Modern Brunei, and father of current Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the local officials, scholars and members of the Indian community who had gathered at the venue in huge numbers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei amid a rousing welcome given by members of the Indian diaspora.

The new facility, which has come up at the Jalan Duta Diplomatic Enclave, is adjacent to the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar were also present on the occasion as the PM lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque.

PM Modi appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Brunei which has acted as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthened bilateral ties.

"The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan Airport Tuesday afternoon as he began his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam - the first ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM to the southeast Asian nation - at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei.

"Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

As he arrived at the hotel, PM Modi got a massive reception from members of the Indian community in the country, including several children.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral discussions focusing on exploring new areas for cooperation in multiple areas like defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had met Erywan Pehin Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane and jointly launched the logo celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Brunei Sultan met for the first time on the sidelines of 25th ASEAN Summit at Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014. They met once again during the 2017 East Asia Summit held in Manila.

In January 2018, the Brunei Sultan, along with the 10 ASEAN Heads of State and Government, visited India for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit. The leaders were also 'Guests of Honour' at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2018.

In 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Brunei Darussalam to participate in the 11th ASEAN-India Summit and the 8th EAS Summit.

Crowned as the 29th Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in August 1968, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah undertook his first State Visit to India in September, 1992. His second State Visit to India came in May, 2008.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Brunei Darussalam government has been supportive of India's 'Look East' and 'Act East' policies for expansion and deepening of cooperation with ASEAN.

"Brunei is an important partner for India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific, and as we mark a decade of our 'Act East' Policy this year, the visit assumes additional significance. Brunei has been our country coordinator in ASEAN from 2012 to 2015 and played a key role in our further engagements with ASEAN and continues to do so today," Jaideep Mazumdar, MEA Secretary (East), said ahead of the PM's landmark visit.

There are currently around 14,500 Indians living in Brunei Darussalam out of the total population of about 450,500 with more than half of the Indian expatriates being semi and unskilled workers, who work in oil and gas industries construction, retail businesses, etc.

The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s health care and education sectors has also been well acknowledged.

After Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore - a country with which India is exploring enhanced cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing areas.

