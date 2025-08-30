PM Modi visits Tokyo Electron Factory, highlights semiconductor key area for India-Japan cooperation

Sendai [Japan], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba paid a visit to the Tokyo Electron Factory, and interacted with top officials of the company on Saturday.

Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, PM Modi highlighted that along with PM Ishiba, he went to the Training Room and Production Innovation Lab.

"PM Ishiba and I visited the Tokyo Electron Factory. We went to the Training Room, Production Innovation Lab and interacted with top officials of the company. The semiconductor sector is a key area for India-Japan cooperation. In the last few years, India has made many strides in this sector. A lot of youngsters are getting associated with it as well. We seek to continue this momentum in the times to come."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai on Saturday morning, where he was greeted with great fervour by the locals and Indian community members upon his arrival.

People from all walks of life erupted into joyous chants to welcome PM Modi by saying, "Welcome to Japan, Modi San!"

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship.

"A journey of friendship and progress. In a unique gesture symbolising the warmth of the India-Japan friendship, PM Narendra Modi and PM Shigeru Ishiba travelled together to Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on the Shinkansen," Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He is on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The semiconductor facility, located near Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, is being developed by Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in collaboration with SBI Holdings and Japanese partners under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC).

Situated in the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village, the plant represents one of Japan's largest efforts to revive its domestic chip-making industry.

Economic security is a key pillar of India-Japan cooperation, covering semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and clean energy.

For India, deeper collaboration in these sectors provides access to advanced technology, enhances supply-chain resilience, and opens up investment opportunities, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

