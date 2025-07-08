PM Modi welcomed in Brasilia with Shiva Tandava Stotram

Brasilia, July 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Brasilia as he arrived for his State Visit to Brazil. The Indian diaspora and Brazilian performers came together in a remarkable cultural display that featured the powerful Shiva Tandava Stotram alongside vibrant Brazilian Samba Reggae rhythms, creating a striking symbol of unity in diversity.

Padma Shri Jonas Masetti, a renowned Vedanta teacher in Brazil, described the moment as deeply moving. "It was a very powerful moment, a true blessing for everyone involved. This is a tremendous opportunity to express our deep gratitude to India. The knowledge of Vedanta has been transforming our lives here, not just individually, but reshaping the very fabric of our society. It brings clarity, depth, and meaning to our existence," he said.

The performance reflected a unique cultural fusion that also included Amazonian chants, highlighting a surprising connection between the spiritual traditions of India and Brazil.

Director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jyoti Kiran Shukla, remarked, "This unique programme is a special gift to the Indian community, a beautiful confluence of our Vedic chants. In Vedic traditions, we have powerful chants like Shiva Tandava and Shroth. Today, we witnessed these combined with Amazonian chants, revealing a fascinating cultural connection between India and Brazil. At the Vivekananda Centre, we are researching the similarities between these chants, their linguistic patterns, meanings, and origins."

A yoga teacher, Kenlyn, who witnessed the performance, shared her excitement: "I wasn’t one of the performers, but it was truly an honour to watch my fellow students perform and to be part of this incredible opportunity to present for the Prime Minister. I hadn’t met him before, and it was a powerful experience; you could really feel his energy, presence, and genuine care and compassion."

One of the performers, a long-time Vedanta student, added: "I have been studying Vedanta for about 10 years now with Acharya Jonas Masetti. It’s a great honour to stand before him for the second time and to chant the mantras we have practised daily for so many years. Studying Vedanta has profoundly transformed my life in many ways."

Prime Minister Modi, visibly moved by the vibrant welcome, took to X to share his appreciation: "Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots."

PM Modi arrived in Brasilia after wrapping up a “very productive” visit to Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit. He was received at the airport by Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho.

During his stay in the Brazilian capital, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss a range of bilateral issues concerning India-Brazil relations.

