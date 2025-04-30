PM Modi will not visit Russia for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, confirms Kremlin

Moscow, April 30 Russia on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.

“The leader of India will not come... India will be represented, but not at the highest level," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a media briefing.

He however said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will be travelling to Moscow.

"There will be a separate visit by Chairman Xi, to which we attach great importance and are preparing," Peskov told reporters in Moscow adding that a large number of foreign representatives will be attending the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed that PM Modi has received an invitation for participation in the celebrations.

"Our Prime Minister has received an invitation for the participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We will be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebration at the appropriate time," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on April 9.

Russian media, however, reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to attend the celebrations, next month.

"[Singh's visit to Moscow for the parade] is possible," reported Russia's state-run news agency Tass, citing Indian government sources.

The report also indicated that participation of a ceremonial detachment of the Indian armed forces in the parade on Red Square is being worked out.

The celebrations on Red Square in Moscow will mark the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Putin had earlier invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow in May 2020.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed that the Russian President is expected to visit India in early 2025 following an invitation from Prime Minister Modi.

The visit is being planned as part of the ongoing commitment to annual meetings between the two leaders.

"Our leaders have an agreement to meet once a year. This time, it is our turn," Ushakov had said during a press briefing.

The last visit by the Russian President to India took place on December 6, 2021, during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held two high-profile visits to Russia last year, attending the 22nd Russia-India Summit in July and later participated in the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor