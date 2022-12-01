PM Modi will set agenda for world during challenging times: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Describing today as one of the "most memorable days" in the country's history, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be setting the agenda of the world in very challenging times.

Kant made these remarks at the G20 University Connect - Engaging Young Minds event held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

"Today is one of the most memorable days in the history of India as it takes over the Presidency of G20. It's a unique responsibility because G20 accounts for 80 per cent of the global GDP. Its accounts for 78 per cent of global trade. It accounts for 90 per cent of the patents and almost 2/3 of the population," he said.

"As the G20 President, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be setting the agenda of the world. And this is a huge responsibility because we are taking over this at a very challenging time in the world," he added.

Kant noted that India is taking the G-20 Presidency at a very challenging time. "There is a geopolitical crisis, there is a crisis of climate finance and climate action. 70 countries are facing a global debt crisis. And as a consequence of COVID, 200 million people have gone below the poverty line," he said.

Underscoring the importance of the young demographic, Kant said the role of young Indians, during India's G-20 Presidency, will be most critical and vital.

This G20 University Connect saw the virtual participation of students and leading academicians from 75 universities across the country with top leaders, scholars, and academicians.

Speaking at the same event, G20's India Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said this moment is a "mega national event" that presents an opportunity to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and diversity, tourism potential and development prowess.

"India's G20 presidency is a mega national event. Let us come together and participate in it, immerse in it, and propagate it so that it becomes etched into our memories for all times to come," he said.

During his speech, Shringla said the country's G20 presidency is both a unique opportunity and profound responsibility for all Indians.

"Indians have a unique opportunity in the presidency of G20 and a profound responsibility to showcase our rich cultural heritage and diversity, tourism potential and development prowess so that the world drives values from its interactions with us," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor