PM Modi wins hearts by agreeing to meet ex-IFS officer in Kuwait

New Delhi, Dec 21 Known for his popularity among the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday won hearts on social media by promising to meet a Kuwait-based retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, albeit, on the request of his granddaughter.

Shreya Juneja had sent a request to PM Modi to meet her 101-year-old grandfather, Mangal Sain Handa, an ex-IFS officer, during his visit to Kuwait.

Though she wasn’t sure of getting a positive response, a reply from PM Modi, who loves to give a personal touch to his engagement with the Indian diaspora during foreign visits, left her overjoyed.

“It's an honour to receive a response from you, sir! You've won our hearts once again. Nanaji @MangalSainHanda is overjoyed, and his smile means the world to us. We're deeply grateful for this kind gesture,” said Juneja on X.

Earlier, accepting her request for meeting Handa, PM Modi had communicated on X, “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”

Ex-IFS officer Handa served in Kuwait, the UK, Iraq, China, Argentina, and Cambodia, before retiring about four decades ago.

The PM’s gesture floored not just Juneja but also many other social media users.

One X user said, “That’s the level of connect PM has with people who may never have thought of meeting Bharat’s PM by writing to him on social media.”

Envious of Shreya’s success in reaching the PM, many other social media users on X sent in requests to her to share contact details of PM Modi with her.

PM Modi’s plans to engage with the Indian diaspora come in the backdrop of his crucial visit to Kuwait, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations and address issues concerning Indian expatriates, especially following the Mangaf building fire incident.

At least 46 Indian workers were killed on June 12 when a residential building in Mangaf in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate as gutted.

There were 196 migrant workers in the building at the time of the incident and 50 out of these were killed and 50 injured.

PM Modi’s landmark two-day visit to Kuwait, starting Saturday, marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The trip, undertaken at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, underscores the deep and growing ties between the two countries.

"The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said ahead of PM Modi's historic visit.

