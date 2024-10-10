PM Modi witnesses Ramayana performance in Laos

Vientiane [Laos], October 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed an episode of Phalak-Phalam, also known as Phra Lak Phra Ram, the Lao adaption of Ramayana, performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang here.

He interacted with the artists and also posed for a picture with them. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and others also witnessed the Phra Lak Phra Ram alongside PM Modi.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilization connection between the two countries. Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries. The two countries are closely working to illuminate their shared heritage."

According to MEA, the Archaeological Survey of India is involved in restoring the Vat Phou temple and related monuments in Laos. Several dignitaries, including the Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Laos and Mayor of Vientiane were present on the occasion.

Before witnessing the Ramayan performance, PM Modi participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Laos, led by Most Venerable Mahaveth Masenai, the revered abbot of Si Saket temple in Vientiane.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Shared Buddhist heritage represents yet another facet of close civilizational bonds between India and Laos."

Earlier in the day, he arrived in Vientiane for a two-day visit to Laos to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. PM Modi was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

He arrived in Vientiane at the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit.

Mentioning details regarding PM Modi's arrival on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Sabaidee Laos! PM @narendramodi arrives in Vientiane, Lao PDR to a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham."

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold various bilateral meetings on the margins of the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia summit.

Ahead of his departure to Laos, PM Modi said, "This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation."

"The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We share close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries," he further said.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

On the other hand, the East Asia Summit contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, and provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.

