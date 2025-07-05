"PM Modi working very hard to revive the greatness of Bharat": Argentinian artists hail historic visit

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 : Members of the Indian diaspora and several artists in Argentina welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warmth and enthusiasm during his visit to Buenos Aires, hailing his efforts to promote India's cultural and global stature.

PM Modi, who is in Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour, was accorded a traditional welcome upon arrival, including a vibrant performance of Indian classical dance by local artists.

Zinia, one of the artists who performed to welcome PM Modi, told ANI, "It was a life-changing experience. We have been working very hard to give our best to represent these Indian dance forms with so much respect from our side. I am really happy that PM Modi enjoyed it. He was watching us very carefully, and he even congratulated us."

Another artist, Sofia, said, "It was an amazing experience. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When we danced, he praised us and clapped. He said 'Shabash'. I think he liked it, it is an amazing feeling..."

Anandini Das told ANI, "It is an honour. We all feel blessed. PM Modi seems to be a very simple person... We were working very hard to offer a traditional welcome to him. PM Modi is working very hard to keep and revive the greatness of Bharat..."

Vijay Kumar Gupta, a member of the Indian diaspora, expressed great joy on the PM's visit.

He said, "I have come here from Rosario, which is 400 kilometres from here, just to say hello to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I got the opportunity to shake hands with him..."

Deependar Lamba, another member of the diaspora, told ANI, "I have been staying in Argentina for the last 45 years. I met PM Modi the previous time he visited here. This is the first time he is coming here for bilateral talks. It is a privilege for us. We are very happy and our hearts are filled with pride and joy to receive the Prime Minister. I just met him here..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina for his third leg of a five-nation tour. He landed at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires. PM Modi is on an official visit to Argentina at the invitation of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years.

In a post on X, he said, "Celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations. PM Narendra Modi has landed in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on an Official Visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival at the airport. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years, marking a new chapter in India-Argentina ties."

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the various aspects of India-Argentina ties.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1941218339185201323

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance the India-Argentina partnership across sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor