PM Modi wraps his 2-day Bhutan visit, emplanes for New Delhi

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Bhutan and emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday morning.

In a special gesture, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay both came to see off PM Modi at the airport.

PM Modi had arrived on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Friday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi announced a substantial assistance package of 10,000 crores for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

Prime Minister Tobgay lauded this gesture, hailing Prime Minister Modi as a "friend and elder brother" whose visit to Bhutan was warmly received by its citizens.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Bhutan's highest civilian honour. He became only the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person to receive this award.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and, welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-electric Project, adding that they look forward to the commissioning of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydro-electric Project later this year.

PM Modi and PM Tobgay agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by enhancing energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, enhancing export earnings, and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capacities.

PM Modi's two-day state visit to Bhutan spanned from March 22-23. Upon his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor