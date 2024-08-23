PM Modi, Zelensky pay tribute to children lost in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kyiv, Aug 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visited the Martyrologist Exposition at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday to honour the memory of children who have lost their lives during the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Prime Minister took to his X handle and posted, "President Zelensky and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief."

"PM was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and, as a mark of respect, placed a toy in their memory," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

The leaders placed toys at the multimedia martyrology 'Children' and observed a moment of silence to honour the fallen young Ukrainians.

"Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible," Zelensky stated.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin briefed both leaders on the history of the exposition and the tragic July 8 rocket attack on Okhmatdyt, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president's office mentioned that, since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, 570 Ukrainian children have lost their lives, a figure that it said "continues to rise".

The 'Children' multimedia project was inaugurated in June 2022 to commemorate the 'Day of Remembrance' for Children who died during the conflict, which began in February 2022.

It displays the names and photos of young Ukrainians who were killed during the conflict.

In a moment that underscored India's solidarity with Ukraine, PM Modi, after his arrival at the venue, shared a warm hug and handshake with President Zelensky, keeping his hand firmly on Zelensky's shoulder — a gesture emphasising India's support amid the ongoing war.

Before meeting the Ukrainian President, PM Modi also paid floral tribute at the Gandhi statue in Kyiv.

Stressing the teachings of the Father of the Nation, PM Modi posted on X, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity."

The two leaders then engaged in one-on-one and delegation-level talks, with the primary focus on exploring pathways to a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi's visit to Kyiv also coincides with Ukraine's National Flag Day, which is observed on August 23.

It is expected that, during their extensive discussions, a number of bilateral documents will also be signed, strengthening ties between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Kyiv following a 10-hour train journey from Poland on Rail Force One. He was warmly welcomed at the station and later greeted by the Indian diaspora at the Hyatt Hotel, where his initial meetings took place.

This historic visit is seen as a pivotal effort by India to facilitate dialogue and contribute to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor