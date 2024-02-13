PM Modi's 'Ahlan Modi' event gathers enthusiastic response in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi [India], February 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14, where he will hold discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Prime Minister will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian community is looking forward to the grand event called 'Ahlan Modi'. While speaking to ANI, the President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the Ahlan Modi initiative Jitendra Vaidya expressed his happiness and anticipation for the ground-breaking event.

"Our gates are yet to open, but people are already standing at each gate of this stadium. I can say this with guarantee that whenever people will remember a public event of PM Modi outside the country, 'Ahlan Modi' will be remembered as a landmark event. The programs will start here around 12 noon (local time). Over 800 participants will perform here today. When we were planning the 'Ahlan Modi' event, we thought of bringing celebrities here but when PM Modi got to know this he said, your people are celebrities" Jitendra Vaidya said.

Gaurav Verma , a representative from Chhappan Bhog Abu Dhabi, a renowned Indian restaurant chain that has set up shop at the venue is looking forwar to the event.

While speaking to ANI, Gaurav Verma said, "...We are very excited waiting for PM Modi to come in just a few hours. We are expecting a full house. Our stall is pure vegetarian..."

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country's population.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor