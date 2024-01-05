"PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit brings attention to archipelago's immense potential for tourism": Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], January 5 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.

"By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions," the External Affairs Minister posted from his official X handle on Friday.

He added that as India becomes more world-ready, "let's showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation".

PM Modi recently visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

He also thanked the people of the cluster of islands for their hospitality.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

Sharing a photograph of him seated on a beach, the PM posted, "And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss."

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquillity is also mesmerising," he added in his post.

He captioned one of his posts as, "It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians."

PM Modi said Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands but a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people.

"My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi posted.

He said his government was focused on lifting the living standards of locals through enhanced development.

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi posted.

He also shared pictures of his interaction with the beneficiaries of various government schemes during his visit to the archipelago.

"Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women's empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly moving," PM Modi posted.

He also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project, which is aimed at overcoming the challenge of slow internet speed in the Union Territory.

He also inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day and Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands.

Among the other projects that he dedicated to the nation was the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.

