"PM Modi's message of peace will resonate during Ukraine visit": Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Amid the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized that PM Modi's message of peace will resonate during this visit.

While speaking with ANI, Puri said, "He received a warm welcome in Poland and Ukraine also... PM Modi's message of peace and using diplomacy will resonate properly, not only in this visit but in others also because the way the geopolitical situation is evolving, India's support for peace is very important."

He also expressed his happiness on the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relationship between the two nations and said, "Our Prime Minister is in Kyiv. He travelled by train from Poland and the visit to Poland was also excellent. We have completed 70 years of diplomatic relationship and I am very happy to find that the honourable Prime Minister in his discussions with his counterpart has also decided to elevate it into a strategic partnership."

He further said, "The discussions are on. The Prime Minister and our policy has always said that we should use the instrument of diplomacy in order to seek solutions."

Notably, PM Narendra Modi reached Kyiv on Friday morning in what is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.

On his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

PM Modi took to his X handle and shared photos of paying homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. He said, "President Zelenskyy and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief."

