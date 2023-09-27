PM Modi’s principal secretary chairs high-level meeting to review G20 summit outcomes

New Delhi [India], September 27 : At a high-level meeting with G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Ajay Seth, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, Dr PK Mishra, reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of the G20 Leaders Summit hosted by India this year in New Delhi, an official statement informed.

Hailing the 18th G20 summit, Mishra emphasised that India delivered impactful outcomes, which are being reviewed very closely to turn them into reality.

“G-20 Summit was not a one-time affair and the Indian Presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed up and monitored closely. All concerned Ministries leading various Working Groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes. A high-level monitoring group is also being set up,” he said.

The official release said during the meeting, Mishra asked officials to prepare for the G20 Virtual Summit, which was announced by Prime Minister Modi while making his concluding remarks at the New Delhi summit.

The G20 Secretariat, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) all are working closely to deliver on the virtual G20, the statement informed further.

He also directed all ministries to focus on the deliverables including those from the declaration and earlier ministerial/working group meetings. He asked the ministries to conduct webinars with stakeholders and involve state governments and think tanks in this process.

Highlighting the inclusion of the African Union under India’s G20 presidency, Mishra said, “Our support for the African Union in particular and the global south in general is something that we should continue in all our actions. He said that we need to prepare an action plan for outreach to the Africa Union.”

Prime Minister Modi, in his closing remarks at Session Three of the G20 Summit, revealed that India will be hosting a virtual meet this year in November in a bid to track the progress of proposals submitted and suggestions discussed at the summit by the G20 member nations.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 Presidency till November. Two and a half months are still left. In two days you (the leaders) have shared your thoughts, opinions, suggestions and proposals…It is our responsibility to review the suggestions that have been shared (by different countries) and track the status of the proposals submitted. It is my suggestion that we keep another virtual session of G20 Summit in the end of November," PM Modi had said in his closing remarks at the G20.

