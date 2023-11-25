PM Modi's sortie in Tejas statement of Atmanirbhar Bharat, boost to 'Make in India' in defence: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], November 25 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in Tejas was a statement of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a boost to 'Make in India' in the defence sector.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi's sortie in Tejas today was a statement of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a boost to Make in India in defence. It also underlines his personal commitment to defence of the nation," the EAM wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi on Saturday flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month.

PM Modi is on a visit to Bengaluru to visit and review the manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets.

"The PM flew in a twin-seater trainer version of the LCA Tejas aircraft that was delivered to the Indian Air Force last month itself on October 4 in the presence of the Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari," IAF officials told ANI.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru on October 4.

"The IAF has two new trainer version twin-seater aircraft along with one twin-seater prototype aircraft which was used in the past for flying with VIPs," they said.

The sortie of the Prime Minister was being looked after by the Indian Air Force which currently has two squadrons of these planes.

The IAF has already placed orders for 83 new LCAs which are now named 'LCA Mark 1A.'

Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share his experience of taking a sortie of the Tejas fighter.

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential", the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The other trainer aircraft was also in the air when the PM was airborne in the indigenous fighter aircraft.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor