PM Modi's UAE visit indicates depth of India-UAE friendship, cooperation: UAE Minister at BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 : Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Abu Dhabi, saying it is "indeed an honour to have him visit our country".

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, the UAE Tolerance Minister stated that the visit of PM Modi is a "clear indication of the depth of the friendship, trust and cooperation" between India and UAE.

The UAE Minister said, " Honorable PM Modi, it is indeed an honour to have to visit our country and work together and strengthen our great relations. We are proud to welcome you as a great friend and as a representative of a great and friendly country India. Your visit to UAE is a clear indication of the depth of the friendship, trust and cooperation that has long existed between the UAE and India and strengthened by you."

PM Modi and the UAE leader were felicitated at the inaugural event of BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha.

