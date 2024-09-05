PM Modi's visit to Brunei, Singapore is significant step in Act East policy: EAM Jaishankar

Singapore, September 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brunei and Singapore is a significant advancement in India's Act East policy, reflecting a deepening of diplomatic and economic ties with these Southeast Asian nations.

"Prime Minister@narendramodi's visit to Brunei and Singapore is a significant step in our Act East policy early in his third term," posted Jaishankar on X.

Notably, PM Modi announced that the ties between India and Brunei have been elevated to level of Enhanced Partnership. This was the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

"The first bilateral PM's visit saw an elevation of our ties to Enhanced Partnership with Brunei," said Jaishankar.

In Brunei, the visit resulted in the elevation of the bilateral relationship to an Enhanced Partnership. This new status signifies a robust framework for increasing collaboration across various sectors. The 'Enhanced Partnership' will focus on expanding trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

Both nations have committed to leveraging their respective strengths to foster economic growth and innovation. Brunei, with its rich natural resources and strategic location, offers significant opportunities for Indian investments, while India's technological prowess and investment capabilities are expected to bolster Brunei's economic diversification efforts.

Modi's visit to Singapore ushered in a new era of bilateral relations as the two countries agreed to upgrade their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This elevated relationship is designed to foster deeper cooperation in key areas such as defense, technology, and economic development.

"With Singapore, the evolution to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks the new phase of our ties. The visit to the semiconductor testing facility is one facet; the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar center another. Heartening to hear appreciation for the reforms of the last decade. Equally, the enthusiasm to deepen cooperation in the third term," posted Jaishankar on X

A key highlight of the visit was the Prime Minister's tour of a semiconductor testing facility, underscoring the growing importance of technology and innovation in the partnership. Singapore's advanced technology sector and India's growing tech industry are expected to benefit mutually from this collaboration.

Additionally, the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar center in Singapore represents a cultural and educational initiative aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and enhancing mutual understanding.

The visit also provided an opportunity for mutual recognition of the significant reforms undertaken by India over the past decade. Leaders from both Brunei and Singapore expressed their appreciation for India's progress and reforms, which have been pivotal in transforming India into a global economic player.

There was a shared enthusiasm to deepen cooperation and expand the scope of bilateral engagements in the years ahead.

This visit has also been marked by the reaffirmation of India's commitment to the Act East policy, which aims to enhance India's strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region. By strengthening ties with Brunei and Singapore, India is positioning itself as a key player in regional stability and economic development.

