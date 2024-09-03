"PM Modi's visit to Singapore creates lot of excitement, interest": R Rajaram, academic and IHC Advisory Board Chairman

Singapore, September 3 : Lauding India-Singapore ties, the Chairman of the India Heritage Center Advisory Board and Registrar of the National University of Singapore R Rajaram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore creates a lot of excitement and interest.

He said that on one hand, India's economy is in full flight, while on the other Singapore finds itself in a place, where it can complement and contribute to the country's growth.

Speaking toin an exclusive interview on PM Modi's upcoming visit to Singapore, R Rajaram said, "PM Modi's visit to Singapore creates a lot of excitement and interest. India's economy is in full flight and India is one of the most significant countries making huge contributions to various segments and sections. Singapore finds itself in a place where it can complement and contribute to the growth."

Rajaram pointed out that the trade between Singapore and India is huge and added that India's growth will be multisectoral.

He said, "The trade between the two countries is huge...This signifies the confidence of Singapore in the prospects and growth of India...This is a statement of confidence that India is going to grow for a long time and the growth will be multi-sectoral..."

"It is not just the Prime Minister who visits Singapore frequently, several Indian ministers also make visits frequently...Singapore is always happy to host them," Rajaram went on to say.

He underscored that Indians have been in Singapore from the beginning, and added that the relationship between India and Singapore is right from the start.

"What underpins the exchange of confidence in investment is the shared history that both the countries share...Indians have been here from the beginning...The relationship between India and Singapore is right from the start. Indians in Singapore contribute to the rich tapestry of our culture...," R Rajaram added.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Singapore by September 4 evening following his visit to Brunei. During his visit, he is expected to sign several memorandums (MoUs) during his visit to the country.

Notably, several areas, including digitization, skills development, sustainability, health, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity, were identified at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held on August 26.

During his visit to the city-state, PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

He will also meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community.

"I will also engage in discussions to deepen India's strategic partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," PM Modi said before leaving for the two-nation visit.

PM Modi termed both Brunei and Singapore important partners in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

