PM Modi's welcome in Trinidad turns into festival of Indo-Caribbean culture

Port of Spain, July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at the Piarco International Airport here on Wednesday became a veritable festival of the Indo-Caribbean culture as diaspora put on a show of their Indian heritage in dance, music, and costumes.

Members of the First Felicity Ramleela and Cultural Group dressed as figures from Indian scriptures lined up to greet him as he walked past with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was wearing a blue sari, a symbol of her proud Indian heritage.

Others rolled out drums of various Indian types for tassa, an Indo-Caribbean percussion performance.

Enthusiastic welcomeers waving Indian and Trinidadian flags leaned over barricades to greet him as he slowly walked by acknowledging their greetings with a 'Namaste'.

According to the Loop, a regional publication, the performers at the airport included members of the Shiv Shakti Dance Group, the Malick Folk Performers, and Moko Jumbies.

PM Modi posted pictures of the welcome on X, saying he was "sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come"!

Loop said that PM Modi was met by the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Sean Sobers, and escorted to the red carpet laid for him at the bottom of the plane's steps where PM Persad-Bissessar waited for him with a bouquet of flowers.

Three children dressed in white presented him with flowers and took pictures with him.

After inspecting a white-uniformed military Guard of honour, PM Persad-Bissessar introduced PM Modi to members of her Cabinet while tunes from tassa drums wafted in the background and dancers continued their performance.

PM Modi is to attend a cultural programme later on Wednesday at the International Cycling Centre and meet with the diaspora.

He has an official meeting scheduled for Thursday with President Christine Kangaloo and will address a joint session of Parliament.

He is to be conferred the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) as "a tribute of the nation's appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's outstanding contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago; and service to the region and wider international community," according to the government.

About 40 per cent of the island's 1.4 million people are of Indian heritage, the descendants of Indians taken to the Caribbean in the 19th century as indentured labour.

