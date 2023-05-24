PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Delhi from Australia's Sydney

Sydney [Australia], May 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emplaned for India from Australia at the conclusion of his three-nation tour during which he also visited Japan and Papua New Guinea.

"A successful three nation tour concludes! PM @narendramodi emplanes for Delhi following a three nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, fostering stronger linkages with partner countries," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM Modi visited Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit. He held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.

PM Modi used "cricket diplomacy" to explain the deepening ties between India and Australia, and said, "Our ties have entered the T20 mode!"

"I am visiting Australia within two months of the visit of my friend Prime Minister Albanese to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, convergence in our views and maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode," PM Modi said in a joint press briefing with Anthony Albanese.

"I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," he added.

PM Modi said that he and Albanese discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia.

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," PM Modi said.

In his remarks, Anthony Albanese said Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community.

"In my first year as Prime Minister, I met PM Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening ties between our nations. Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries" he said.

PM Modi had on Tuesday addressed a community event in Sydney.

Prior to arriving in Australia, PM Modi visited Papua New Guinea and Japan. He attended the G7 Summit and Quad meeting in Hiroshima in Japan and also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit and met with the leaders of Pacific Island nations on the sidelines of the summit.

