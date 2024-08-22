PM Narendra Modi emplanes from Warsaw, to travel to Ukraine in second leg of his two-nation visit

Warsaw (Poland) August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned from Warsaw in Poland for the second leg of his visit in which he will travel to Ukraine.

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is the first by an Indian Prime Minister after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

The Prime Minister reached Poland on Wednesday on a two-day visit. A Prime Ministerial visit to Poland from India took place after 45 years.

PM Modi said his visit to Poland has been special and India looks forward to closer business and cultural connect with the country.

"My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held constructive discussions with Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

