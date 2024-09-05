PM Narendra Modi greets Emeritus Senior Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong

Singapore, September 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister of Singapore and former Prime Minister of Singapore.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Met Mr. Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister and a widely respected statesman."

"We had extensive discussions on ways to add momentum to the India-Singapore friendship. His experience and expertise are very valued," the post on X added.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that Emeritus Senior Minister Goh started the "India Fever" in Singapore and paid special attention to India-Singapore ties when he was the Prime Minister of Singapore. His efforts laid a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations, MEA in a press release said.

PM Modi also appreciated Goh's support for India during and after his premiership. The two leaders also shared thoughts on recent developments in India-Singapore relations and exchanged views on avenues to take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi appreciated Chok Tong and asserted that the two discussed ways to boost India-Singapore relations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in Singapore today. PM appreciated Emeritus Senior Minister Goh's contributions in starting the "India Fever" in Singapore. They discussed ideas for further strengthening India-Singapore ties."

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced the setting up of an Invest India Office in Singapore, which will be a hand-holding office for Singaporean investors in diverse areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Citing the "fast and folding opportunities" in India, MEA Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar, said it is an "opportune time" for the CEOs of leading companies in Singapore to get first-hand understanding from PM Modi on what is being offered by India.

He also elaborated on the various meetings and interactions by Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to the island nation.

"Four MOUs were exchanged, and these are in cooperation in semiconductor ecosystem, in digital technologies, in skill development and education, and in health care. The next stage in our bilateral relations has been set by the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable that met recently and which identified six pillars of our futuristic cooperation, and the above 4 MOUs address 4 of those six pillars," said in a special briefing.

"India and Singapore relations have been made future ready and accordingly, both Prime Ministers decided to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.

India and Singapore also elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen India-Singapore cooperation.

