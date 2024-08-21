PM Narendra Modi pays homage at Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], August 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, Poland.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, that the memorial is a tribute to the great Royal Family of Kolhapur, who was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II.

"Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Royal Family of Kolhapur put humanity above everything else and ensured a life of dignity for the Polish women and children. This act of compassion will keep inspiring generations," his post added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM narendramodi paid tribute at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw today. The monument honours the generosity of the state of Kolhapur in Maharashtra that had given shelter to Polish women and children during World War-II. It continues to illuminate the deep and enduring friendship & togetherness between India and Poland."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also visited the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial.

In a post on X, he said, "Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja. Paid homage at the Memorial. Here are some glimpses."

Taking to X, Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi paid solemn homage at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw. PM honoured the brave soldiers who fought in World War-II. Indian and Polish troops fought side by side in this historic battle. Our shared history and enduring ties continue to inspire."

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to pay his respects at Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial and at Memorial to Kolhapur Family.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday arrived in Poland on the first leg of his two-nation visit.

