PM of Bavaria visits Israel, meets with FM Cohen

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the Prime Minister of the German State Bavaria, Markus Soder, who visited Israel.

The two discussed the latest developments in the situation and the continuation of the fighting against Hamas. In addition, they discussed the possibilities of expanding political and economic relations between Israel and Bavaria.

"We share the same values with Israel and they are the bridge between Europe and Germany and Israel, that's why we are here and have come to support our friends," said Soder. "We know that you need time to fight Hamas, we see that you are not working against the residents in Gaza and are even working to bring humanitarian equipment to the residents." (ANI/TPS)

