PM of Qatar, FM of Iran hold talks in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Monday in Tehran.

They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, including mediation efforts for a ceasefire deal and tensions in the Middle East. (ANI/WAM)

