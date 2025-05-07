PM Sharif to Address Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor, Emergency Declared in Punjab Province

India has launched a decisive counterstrike in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. At around 1:30 AM, the Indian Army conducted targeted operations on nine terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Initial reports suggest multiple terrorists were neutralized in the strikes. The swift military action has triggered intense panic across Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began holding high-level emergency meetings early Wednesday. A National Security Council (NSC) session was convened, chaired by Sharif, and attended by cabinet ministers, provincial chief ministers, military leaders, and senior officials.

Hours after the Indian air strikes, the NSC issued a strongly worded statement, calling the operation “unprovoked, cowardly, and an illegal act of war.” The council accused India of violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, claiming the attack breached international law. According to the Pakistani government, the Indian air strikes targeted civilian areas under the pretense of destroying "imaginary terrorist camps," allegedly resulting in the deaths of innocent men, women, and children. The strikes reportedly caused damage to infrastructure, including mosques and public buildings. The statement also warned that India’s actions have endangered commercial flights passing through the region, putting thousands of passengers at risk. The NSC declared that India has “recklessly escalated regional tensions” and must bear full responsibility for the consequences.

In a dramatic development, Punjab province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz declared a state of emergency across the region. Pakistan’s military reported that 26 people were killed and over 46 injured in the Indian strikes on Punjab province and PoK. Given the severity of the situation, all educational institutions in Punjab were ordered closed for Wednesday. Security forces, including Punjab Police and other agencies, have been placed on high alert. All district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant, and leaves of all medical staff have been cancelled to ensure emergency readiness.

