PMD warns heavy rains may trigger floods in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast widespread rain, wind and thundershowers in most parts of the country in the coming days, with monsoon activity expected to intensify from August 17, Dawn reported.

At least 312 people, including 142 children, have died and 740 others have been injured in flash floods and torrential rains that have battered several parts of Pakistan since late June, according to updated daily data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have left a trail of devastation across the country. The dead include 113 men, 57 women and 142 children, while the injured include 243 children, 209 women and 288 men, Dawn reported.

In its latest weather advisory issued Tuesday, the Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were likely to strengthen midweek. A westerly wave currently affecting the region was also expected to intensify from August 17.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls was expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan from August 14 to 17.

The wet spell was expected to last from August 18 to 21 in many northern areas, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and several districts of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Dawn reported.

From August 18 to 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would witness widespread rains, with heavy to very heavy falls in districts such as Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar and Mardan. Southern districts, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, would also receive showers with occasional heavy spells.

Punjab, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad, was likely to experience heavy rains from August 18 to 21, with scattered activity in southern districts.

Parts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Gwadar and Panjgur, as well as several Sindh districts, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Tharparkar, were also expected to receive showers between August 18 and 22, Dawn reported.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and northeast Punjab from August 15 to 21, and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan from August 18 to 21. Urban flooding was also expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera during the same period.

Landslides and mudslides might disrupt roads in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Galliyat, while heavy falls, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops, walls of mudhouses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

The public, travellers and tourists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions. All relevant authorities were urged to stay on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents, Dawn reported.

