PMK wants TN Guv's assent to bill banning online gambling bill

Chennai, Nov 28 The political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has demanded that the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi give assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill.

The bill passed by the state Legislative Assembly is pending approval from the governor.

PMK state president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, said, "Thirty-two people have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu in the past 15 months, hence a ban on online games is a must to prevent such deaths."

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance lapsed on November 27 as it was valid till the intervening night of November 27 and November 28.

According to article 213 (2)(a) of the constitution, the Ordinance would lapse in a period of six weeks after the date of commencement of the last session of the legislative assembly. The previous legislative assembly session began on October 17th and if this was taken into account the Ordinance would lapse on November 27.

Tamil Nadu law minister S. Raghupathy told mediapersons that the bill that replaced the ordinance was legally sound and that it was within the framework of the constitution. He also said that all online games are not banned and that only online gambling was banned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor