PML-N, PPP coalition to be a 'difficult journey': Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 : Amid discussions between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding the formation of a new government, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui predicted a "difficult journey", The News International reported

"There was unity among a 16-party alliance called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM); however, the situation has changed now, as other parties chose to stay at shore instead of riding the boat (accept responsibility for ruling country)," the PML-N senator said, speaking to a British media outlet, as per The News International.

He was of the view that the next government "would not be a majority but a minority government," as PML-N's tough decisions would come under sharp criticism from the PPP, which would probably create a challenging situation.

According to recent reports regarding the scenario, no agreement has been reached in the latest round of talks between the PML-N and the PPP regarding the formation of a new government, hinting at the potential prolongation of negotiations until the constitutional deadline of February 29 for the first National Assembly session.

Both parties have decided to hold numerous meetings to build consensus and form a coalition government.

According to The News International, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah has said that his party, along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), are major partners of the coalition government to be formed at the Centre.

"Some decisions went public, others are still undisclosed," said the PML-N leader while speaking to Geo News' programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath. He said that the coalition government would bear full responsibility for its good and bad deeds.

To a question, Sanaullah dispelled the impression of Nawaz Sharif staying away from the political landscape, saying: "The PML-N supremo hailed Shehbaz for his abilities to negotiate, form, and run a coalition government. Nawaz also told the PML-N leadership that he would be guiding Shehbaz in every situation."

Moreover, PPP and PML-N made significant progress on various issues. However, the two parties concluded their meetings without a final resolution.

