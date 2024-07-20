PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Nawaz says "nation not being treated well", admits power bills unaffordable for all

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Nawaz Sharif criticised the actions of the previous administration on Saturday, stating that the nation "is not being treated well, which was achieving development goals and getting rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," according to Geo News.

After being disqualified by the Supreme Court for failing to declare a payable salary, Nawaz resigned as prime minister in 2017.

"Justice is offered to a man roaming in the street," he added.

The former prime minister asked, "What is the need [of such decisions] that increased sufferings of this country?" bemoaning the fact that, prior to his removal from office, the nation was effectively reaching the milestones of development and prosperity.

"Electricity bills become a trouble for everyone. Not only for poor people but for everyone," the PML-N president added. He further claimed that his government "eliminated loadshedding and controlled electricity rates," according to Geo News.

He urged the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "to do everything to provide relief to the masses."

During the same session, Punjab Secretary of Energy Dr Naeem Rauf provided a thorough programme overview and announced the launch of a pilot project test run in several places where the solar panel systems' performance will be monitored.

He continued by saying that the programme will go live on August 14, following the conclusion of the pilot project's test run.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister, Maryan Nawaz ordered the authorities concerned to introduce more relaxations in the Solar Panel Financing Scheme and complete work for the early launch of the renewable energy programme.

The chief minister pledged to take drastic measures to help the populace, stating that the cost of grains and power has severely impacted their financial situation.

