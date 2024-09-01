PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif proposes dialogue involving all political parties, including Tehreek-e-Insaf

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 : Amid political turmoil, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has said that an across-the-board dialogue should be created, which would involve all major political parties, including Imran Khan-founded Tehreek-e-Insaf, according to ARY News.

He said that the dialogue should also involve the state institutions to steer Pakistan out of crises.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attempted to woo their former ally, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), who had declared a solo flight against the government earlier this month, when they proposed to bring everyone on board.

The top brass of the PML-N met at the Model Town headquarters on Saturday to discuss a wide range of topics, such as the recent relief provided to electricity users, the reforms being implemented by local authorities in Punjab, and the restructuring of the ruling party in Punjab, according to ARY News.

The rival PTI, which is being targeted by the authorities in the wake of the May 9 riots, was the subject of discussion during the conference as well.

Following the meeting, PML-N issued a statement, which quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying, "All political parties, governments, and institutions should join hands in decision-making. [They]...need to sit together to steer the country out of crises."

The PML-N supremo's statement came amid reports that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has been tasked to approach Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Achakzai notably heads the PTI-dominated opposition alliance for constitutional supremacy for talks. He is the leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party is the head of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain, comprising PTI, the SIC, the MWM, and the BNP-M. Imran Khan's party later proposed to include all opposition parties in this alliance.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah clarified, saying, "I met Achakzai sahib as he is a veteran politician who stood with the PML-N leadership during testing times."

"I relayed to him Nawaz Sharif's regard for him and asked him to get along with the PML-N," Sanaullah told Dawn.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed his reservations against holding talks with Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan-based daily, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking at a party meeting in Lahore on Saturday, Asif said, "I am not in favour of talks with PTI."

Asif added that he was not involved in any teams which are in talks with PTI through Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Earlier on August 25, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to postpone its scheduled rally in Islamabad on August 22 due to concerns about a possible lack of public support.

Notably, the PTI's decision to postpone its August 22 gathering in Tarnol at the last minute caused controversy within the party, with some leaders alleging that party founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, was not consulted before the postponement.

