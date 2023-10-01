PML-N to approach Lahore Court for Nawaz Sharif's bail before his arrival in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's bail before he arrives in Pakistan, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing The News.

The party has taken the decision to avoid Nawaz Sharif’s arrest at Lahore airport since he was declared a proclaimed offender. It is not clear when PML-N will exactly approach the courts for Nawaz Sharif's bail.

PML-N officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the party’s legal team will approach LHC for bail a week before Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, according to Geo News reported.

They shared that the decision to approach the court was discussed with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in meetings that were held recently in London.

According to sources, a protective bail application might also be submitted to the court just two days before Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. In the bail application, the party will request that the PML-N supremo should not be arrested for seven days and he would surrender himself before the relevant court.

According to party sources, the PML-N legal team in the plea might state that Maryam Nawaz had already been acquitted in the case in which Nawaz Sharif was convicted, Geo News reported. As Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz were acquitted in the case, the PML-N supremo is likely to get full legal benefits from the court.

Party sources shared that if the court gives approval to Nawaz Sharif's bail, then the PML-N supremo will not go to prison immediately after he arrives in Pakistan and he will also be able to address public gathering planned at Minar-e-Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, PML-N has formed coordination committees for the homecoming reception of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The coordination committees for the women's wings of the PML-N's Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been established in preparation for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21.

Khawaja Saad Rafique will be in charge of the Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan will be in charge of Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal will be in charge of Sargodha, and Khurram Dastagir will be in charge of the Faisalabad receiving committee, according to ARY News report.

Furthermore, PML-N member Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee. Under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

PML-N's Okara committee will be under the leadership of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, and Chaudhry Tanvir, ARY News reported.

On September 30, the party committees will share their findings about Nawaz Sharif's homecoming preparations with Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier in August, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21 to lead the party’s election campaign. The decision regarding Nawaz Sharif's return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz Sharif held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.

