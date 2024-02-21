PML(N)-PPP alliance just satisfies needs of Pakistan Army, says Pakistani Canadian broadcaster

New Delhi [India], February 21 : Amid Pakistan's two major political parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reaching an agreement to form a coalition government, a Pakistani Canadian broadcaster claimed the alliance did not suit either party and was just a measure to fulfill the needs of the Pakistan Army.

In an interview with ANI, Tahir Aslam Gora, said it was a real struggle for the Pakistan army to hold elections in Pakistan.

He said, "Look the real struggle has been that of Pakistan's Army, it needs a prime minister of its own. Otherwise, PPP and PML-N's alliance does not suit both of these parties. And such a government does not suit them."

"Pakistan's economic situation is terrible, the terrorism in Pakistan is terrible. In this whole situation, it suits none of them. Even the PTI leaders do not want to form a government, because they know that after three months they will have to bear a lot of bills and that they will cry out", said the Pakistani Canadian broadcaster.

Tahir praised India for its rapid development whereas Pakistan is struggling with a range of issues.

"It is sad that India is the biggest democracy and the country in its neighbourhood is marred by terrorism, financial crisis, and after giving pain to its allies, has come to this stage that it is on the verge of bankruptcy. And its democracy is also facing bankruptcy."

When asked if there will be a positive outcome of the new coalition in Pakistan paving a way forward to improve relations with neighbouring India, Tahir Gora said, "It's not going to be a new government. It will be the PDM 2.0 government. Everybody wants good ties with India, the two major parties there. But the army won't let it happen. The government is the army. It is the army which has been running the country and will continue to do so".

He added, "The seeds of hatred that have been sowed for 76 years, won't go off overnight. I have no hope that Pakistan will have good ties with India".

The Pakistani Canadian broadcaster also raised concerns over the rise of religious fundamentalism and terrorism in Pakistan.

He said, "Religious fundamentalism has been nurtured by successive governments in Pakistan. The snake will always bite back. The Taliban you have supported is now saying that we don't recognize the Durand Line. The terrorists you have trained for activities in Kashmir are now carrying out attacks in your territory. The Pakistan society definitely has to face these challenges."

While speaking about growing unrest and anti-Pakistan sentiments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan, Tahir Gora said, "Since after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A on 5 August 2019, people in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are now seeing that in Jammu and Kashmir new hospitals, roads are being constructed and peace is prevailing. The economy of Jammu and Kashmir is growing. In comparison, if anyone falls sick in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, they are not able to find a good hospital for treatment. There is growing frustration in these territories."

"Things are quite fabulous in Jammu-Kashmir, and quite horrible in PoK. This is the reason behind growing frustration and protests in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan," said Tahir.

The Pakistani Canadian broadcaster also raised his concern over the grim human rights situation in Balochistan where incidents of enforced disappearances are rampant.

"The new government in Pakistan will hardly touch the issues of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The protests will continue as no government in Pakistan has a mandate and power to counter the brutalities of the Pakistan Army. They can't even question the Army," said Tahir Gora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor